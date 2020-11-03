After Yesterday's Decline of 5.55%, Deere & Co Offers Investors Better Value

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.88 to a high of $151.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $147.13 on volume of 967,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deere & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deere & Co in search of a potential trend change.

Deere & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $181.99 and a 52-week low of $132.68 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $146.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.