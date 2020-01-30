After Yesterday's Decline of 5.45%, Meritor Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.49 to a high of $22.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.50 on volume of 980,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Meritor Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.17 and a 52-week low of $15.96 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $22.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Meritor Inc and will alert subscribers who have MTOR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.