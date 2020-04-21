After Yesterday's Decline of 5.38%, Northern Trust Offers Investors Better Value

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.74 to a high of $78.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.19 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northern Trust have traded between a low of $60.67 and a high of $110.48 and are now at $75.36, which is 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

