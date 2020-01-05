After Yesterday's Decline of 5.37%, Wells Fargo & Co Offers Investors Better Value

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.87 to a high of $28.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.59 on volume of 19.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wells Fargo & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.75 and a 52-week low of $25.11 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $27.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 4.4% lower over the past week, respectively.