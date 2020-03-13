After Yesterday's Decline of 5.31%, Fireeye Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.31 to a high of $10.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.30 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fireeye Inc have traded between the current low of $9.30 and a high of $18.08 and are now at $9.51. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fireeye Inc and will alert subscribers who have FEYE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.