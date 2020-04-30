After Yesterday's Decline of 5.18%, Acadia Pharmaceu Offers Investors Better Value

Acadia Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.13 to a high of $50.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.20 on volume of 508,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Acadia Pharmaceu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.70 and a 52-week low of $21.56 and are now trading 123% above that low price at $48.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

