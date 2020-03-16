After Yesterday's Decline of 5.17%, General Dynamics Offers Investors Better Value

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.26 to a high of $135.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $128.53 on volume of 890,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of General Dynamics on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $183.72. Since that call, shares of General Dynamics have fallen 24.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, General Dynamicshas traded in a range of $126.26 to $193.76 and are now at $132.42. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.