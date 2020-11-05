After Yesterday's Decline of 5.15%, Discovery Comm-A Offers Investors Better Value

Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.76 to a high of $20.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.20 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Discovery Comm-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.65 and a 52-week low of $17.12 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $20.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Discovery Comm-A and will alert subscribers who have DISCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.