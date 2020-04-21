After Yesterday's Decline of 5.07%, Adobe Sys Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $332.61 to a high of $342.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $336.04 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Adobe Sys Inc has traded in a range of $255.13 to $386.75 and is now at $329.07, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

