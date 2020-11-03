After Yesterday's Decline of 5.01%, Molson Coors-B Offers Investors Better Value

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.18 to a high of $43.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.70 on volume of 797,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Molson Coors-B have traded between the current low of $41.18 and a high of $64.32 and are now at $41.69. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

