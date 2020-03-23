After Yesterday's Decline of 4.97%, Ford Motor Co Offers Investors Better Value

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.96 to a high of $4.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.10 on volume of 49.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ford Motor Co on August 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.17. Since that call, shares of Ford Motor Co have fallen 52.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $3.96 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $4.12. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.