After Yesterday's Decline of 4.91%, Lendingtree Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $138.85 to a high of $153.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $189.29 on volume of 241,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lendingtree Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $434.52 and the current low of $138.85 and are currently at $142.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lendingtree Inc on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $294.72. Since that call, shares of Lendingtree Inc have fallen 49.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.