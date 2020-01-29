After Yesterday's Decline of 4.86%, Suncoke Energy I Offers Investors Better Value

Suncoke Energy I (NYSE:SXC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.67 to a high of $5.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.48 on volume of 454,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Suncoke Energy I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.56 and a high of $11.36 and are now at $5.28, 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

