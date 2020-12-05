After Yesterday's Decline of 4.82%, Planet Fitness-A Offers Investors Better Value

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.24 to a high of $58.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.07 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Planet Fitness-A has traded in a range of $23.77 to $88.77 and is now at $55.30, 133% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.