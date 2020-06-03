After Yesterday's Decline of 4.78%, Wells Fargo & Co Offers Investors Better Value

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.33 to a high of $37.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.57 on volume of 20.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Wells Fargo & Cohas traded in a range of $36.33 to $54.75 and are now at $36.44. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wells Fargo & Co and will alert subscribers who have WFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.