After Yesterday's Decline of 4.78%, Fifth Third Banc Offers Investors Better Value

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.95 to a high of $17.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.03 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fifth Third Banc on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Fifth Third Banc have risen 12.3%. We continue to monitor FITB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Fifth Third Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.10 and a high of $31.64 and are now at $17.23, 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.