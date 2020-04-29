After Yesterday's Decline of 4.75%, Northrop Grumman Offers Investors Better Value

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $329.00 to a high of $339.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $332.00 on volume of 189,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Northrop Grumman share prices have been bracketed by a low of $263.31 and a high of $385.01 and are now at $328.16, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

