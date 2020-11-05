After Yesterday's Decline of 4.74%, M&T Bank Corp Offers Investors Better Value

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.12 to a high of $102.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.41 on volume of 211,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, M&T Bank Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.64 and a high of $174.93 and are now at $99.90, 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in M&T Bank Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of M&T Bank Corp in search of a potential trend change.