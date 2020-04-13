After Yesterday's Decline of 4.67%, Invitae Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.44 to a high of $13.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.74 on volume of 552,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Invitae Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.42 and a high of $28.75 and are now at $12.67, 71% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

