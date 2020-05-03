After Yesterday's Decline of 4.58%, Knoll Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.78 to a high of $17.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.09 on volume of 76,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Knoll Inc have traded between a low of $17.09 and a high of $28.30 and are now at $17.67, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Knoll Inc and will alert subscribers who have KNL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.