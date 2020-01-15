After Yesterday's Decline of 4.42%, Dht Holdings Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.21 to a high of $7.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.64 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Dht Holdings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.60 and a high of $8.83 and are now at $7.35, 104% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% higher and 0.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dht Holdings Inc on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Dht Holdings Inc have risen 32.9%. We continue to monitor DHT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.