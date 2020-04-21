After Yesterday's Decline of 4.30%, Facebook Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $171.84 to a high of $175.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $172.51 on volume of 12.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.20 and a 52-week low of $137.10 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $170.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

