After Yesterday's Decline of 4.29%, Gnc Holdings Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Gnc Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.56 to a high of $1.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.64 on volume of 326,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Gnc Holdings Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $3.42 and a 52-week low of $1.32 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $1.63 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

