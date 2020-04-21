After Yesterday's Decline of 4.29%, Caterpillar Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.60 to a high of $111.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $108.86 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Caterpillar Inc and will alert subscribers who have CAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Caterpillar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.96 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.