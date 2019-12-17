After Yesterday's Decline of 4.26%, Radius Health In Offers Investors Better Value

Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.43 to a high of $22.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.05 on volume of 99,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Radius Health In has traded in a range of $21.11 to $59.22 and is now at $21.60, 2% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Radius Health In on November 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.60. Since that call, shares of Radius Health In have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.