After Yesterday's Decline of 4.26%, G Iii Apparel Offers Investors Better Value

G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.69 to a high of $27.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.16 on volume of 82,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, G Iii Apparel has traded in a range of $18.18 to $43.98 and is now at $26.72, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

