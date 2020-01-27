After Yesterday's Decline of 4.23%, Xilinx Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.51 to a high of $98.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.50 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Xilinx Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $87.56 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $97.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xilinx Inc on December 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Xilinx Inc have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor XLNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.