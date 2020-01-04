After Yesterday's Decline of 4.23%, Twitter Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.47 to a high of $24.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.60 on volume of 9.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Twitter Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.00 and a high of $45.85 and are now at $23.74, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twitter Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.44. Since that call, shares of Twitter Inc have fallen 24.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.