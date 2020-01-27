After Yesterday's Decline of 4.23%, Applied Material Offers Investors Better Value

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.60 to a high of $60.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.61 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.71 and a high of $64.93 and are now at $58.97, 75% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

