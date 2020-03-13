After Yesterday's Decline of 4.13%, Jetblue Airways Offers Investors Better Value

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.01 to a high of $12.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.48 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Jetblue Airways share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.65 and the current low of $11.01 and are currently at $11.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.