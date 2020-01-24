After Yesterday's Decline of 4.13%, Goodyear Tire Offers Investors Better Value

Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.01 to a high of $14.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.04 on volume of 875,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Goodyear Tire on December 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.16. Since that call, shares of Goodyear Tire have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Goodyear Tire has traded in a range of $10.76 to $21.40 and is now at $14.26, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.