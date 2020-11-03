After Yesterday's Decline of 4.09%, Old Repub Intl Offers Investors Better Value

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.67 to a high of $18.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.85 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Old Repub Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.85 and a high of $23.98 and are now at $18.05, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Old Repub Intl and will alert subscribers who have ORI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.