After Yesterday's Decline of 4.08%, Williams Cos Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.00 to a high of $13.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.02 on volume of 10.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams Cos Inc have traded between the current low of $13.00 and a high of $29.55 and are now at $12.45. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

