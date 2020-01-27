After Yesterday's Decline of 4.06%, Microchip Tech Offers Investors Better Value

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.33 to a high of $104.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $106.29 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Microchip Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $112.47 and a 52-week low of $73.25 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $102.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microchip Tech on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $98.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Microchip Tech have risen 9.0%. We continue to monitor MCHP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.