After Yesterday's Decline of 4.06%, Intra-Cellular T Offers Investors Better Value

Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.77 to a high of $24.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.36 on volume of 473,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intra-Cellular T on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.19. Since that call, shares of Intra-Cellular T have fallen 8.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intra-Cellular T have traded between a low of $7.85 and a high of $44.92 and are now at $23.85, which is 204% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 5.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.5%.