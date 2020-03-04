MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 4.05%, Brixmor Property Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:59pm
By James Quinn

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.51 to a high of $8.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.29 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brixmor Property on December 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.85. Since that call, shares of Brixmor Property have fallen 62.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brixmor Property have traded between the current low of $7.51 and a high of $22.74 and are now at $7.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

