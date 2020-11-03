After Yesterday's Decline of 3.99%, Marketaxess Offers Investors Better Value

Marketaxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $342.59 to a high of $356.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $342.85 on volume of 86,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Marketaxess share prices have been bracketed by a low of $145.10 and a high of $407.30 and are now at $342.92, 136% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

