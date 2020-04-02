After Yesterday's Decline of 3.95%, Newmont Mining Offers Investors Better Value

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.17 to a high of $44.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.43 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Newmont Mining have traded between a low of $29.77 and a high of $45.41 and are now at $43.79, which is 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Newmont Mining and will alert subscribers who have NEM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.