After Yesterday's Decline of 3.91%, Westrock Co Offers Investors Better Value

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.03 to a high of $42.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.37 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Westrock Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.39 and a 52-week low of $31.94 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $41.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.