After Yesterday's Decline of 3.91%, Intelsat Sa Offers Investors Better Value

Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.64 to a high of $7.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.83 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Intelsat Sa has traded in a range of $5.55 to $27.05 and is now at $6.75, 22% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.14% lower and 17.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

