After Yesterday's Decline of 3.90%, Juniper Networks Offers Investors Better Value

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.62 to a high of $22.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.35 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Juniper Networks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.21 and a 52-week low of $15.20 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $22.28 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

