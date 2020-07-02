After Yesterday's Decline of 3.87%, Pdc Energy Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.03 to a high of $22.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.05 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Pdc Energy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.29 and a 52-week low of $19.57 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $22.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

