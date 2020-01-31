After Yesterday's Decline of 3.86%, Children'S Place Offers Investors Better Value

Children'S Place (:PLCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.65 to a high of $62.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.55 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Children'S Place share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.62 and a high of $116.84 and are now at $63.17, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

