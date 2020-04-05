After Yesterday's Decline of 3.80%, Penn Natl Gaming Offers Investors Better Value

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.31 to a high of $15.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.15 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Penn Natl Gaming share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75 and are now trading 299% above that low price at $14.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 11%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Penn Natl Gaming on April 8th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Penn Natl Gaming have risen 25.7%. We continue to monitor PENN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.