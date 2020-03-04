MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 3.79%, Ameriprise Finan Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:58pm
By Amy Schwartz

Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.10 to a high of $94.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.01 on volume of 327,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ameriprise Finan has traded in a range of $80.01 to $180.85 and is now at $89.86, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ameriprise Finan. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ameriprise Finan in search of a potential trend change.

