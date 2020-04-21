After Yesterday's Decline of 3.77%, Mgm Resorts Inte Offers Investors Better Value

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.88 to a high of $13.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.35 on volume of 11.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.63 and a 52-week low of $5.90 and are now trading 120% above that low price at $12.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

