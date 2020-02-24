After Yesterday's Decline of 3.77%, Alphabet Inc-C Offers Investors Better Value

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,411.39 to a high of $1,436.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,480.44 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Alphabet Inc-C has traded in a range of $1025.00 to $1532.11 and is now at $1429.16, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alphabet Inc-C and will alert subscribers who have GOOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.