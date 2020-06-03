After Yesterday's Decline of 3.75%, Blackrock Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $450.12 to a high of $458.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $464.58 on volume of 481,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Blackrock Inc have traded between a low of $403.54 and a high of $576.81 and are now at $455.86, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

