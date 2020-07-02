After Yesterday's Decline of 3.73%, Lithia Motors-A Offers Investors Better Value

Lithia Motors-A (NYSE:LAD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.85 to a high of $138.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $138.32 on volume of 63,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lithia Motors-A have traded between a low of $79.75 and a high of $165.27 and are now at $136.53, which is 71% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lithia Motors-A and will alert subscribers who have LAD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.