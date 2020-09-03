After Yesterday's Decline of 3.71%, Coca-Cola Co/The Offers Investors Better Value

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.81 to a high of $53.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.98 on volume of 7.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Co/The has traded in a range of $44.61 to $60.13 and is now at $53.21, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Coca-Cola Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Coca-Cola Co/The in search of a potential trend change.